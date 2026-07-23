Leopard barges into liquor store in Rajasthan, attacks salesman; terrifying CCTV video goes viral

New Delhi:

A quiet morning in Rajasthan's Tonk town turned chaotic after a leopard wandered into a busy market, attacked three people and eventually took shelter inside a liquor store. The incident unfolded on Monday and left shoppers and locals scrambling for safety as the animal ran through the crowded area.

Forest officials later tranquilised the leopard and safely removed it from the shop after a rescue operation that lasted nearly five hours. The animal was subsequently taken for a medical examination.

CCTV captures leopard attacking liquor store salesman

The leopard was first spotted on the outskirts of Tonk before running nearly 400 metres through the market. During its movement through the area, it attacked forest volunteer Rakesh Mali and later entered a liquor store.

Viral CCTV footage shows the leopard suddenly rushing into the shop and attacking salesman Sanjay Gurjar. The man is seen desperately trying to fend off the animal before managing to escape. Moments later, the leopard retreats and takes shelter beneath a table inside the store.

Before entering the shop, the leopard also attacked Fateh Lal Koli, who was sitting outside. Gurjar suffered injuries to his nose, back and other parts of his body but managed to get out of the store.

Watch the video below:

As the leopard remained inside the liquor store, locals quickly pulled down the shutter from outside, trapping the animal and preventing it from moving further into the crowded marketplace.

Rakesh Mali was treated at a local health facility, while Sanjay Gurjar and Fateh Lal Koli were shifted to a higher medical centre because of the severity of their injuries.

Forest officials, assisted by a specialised tranquilising team, later rescued the leopard from the liquor store. After being tranquilised, the animal was taken to the Tonk forest division office for a medical examination.

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