'Asked to attend an Indian wedding…': American traveller's moment with Jaipur royalty goes viral

New Delhi:

Travellers often hope for authentic cultural experiences when visiting a new country. For one Korean content creator exploring Jaipur, that experience arrived in the most unexpected way possible.

While passing a grand wedding celebration, the traveller jokingly asked a guest how someone like him could get invited to an Indian wedding. He found himself engaged in conversation with relatives of the groom and was included in the celebrations.

Question that starts everything

The clip starts with the traveller seeing a grand wedding ceremony taking place in what appears to be a palatial structure in Jaipur.

Curious about how he could join the celebration, the traveller approaches a woman attending the wedding and asks her, "Can you tell me how I get invited to the wedding?"

Upon asking whether there was any chance of him joining, the woman giggles and tells him, "Well, you're kind of already there."

The traveller jokes that he's likely to get kicked out within the next five minutes, but things turn out otherwise.

Invitation by the aunt of the groom

"My grandmother said to come and join her," she tells him. Clearly shocked, the traveller asks if she is serious before walking over to meet the older woman.

The interaction quickly becomes the highlight of the video.

A shared love for Korean television

During their conversation, the older woman asks the traveller where he is from. When he tells her he is Korean, she reveals the reason she wanted to meet him. "That's why I'm inviting you. I love Korean reality TV," she says.

In response, the traveller says, "Annyeonghaseyo," which makes everyone around smile. This scene is a perfect example of how common interests can help form connections even between individuals who come from entirely different cultures.

Unlikely royal connection

The story takes an even more unexpected turn when the elderly woman introduces her granddaughter, whom the traveller identifies as the daughter of Jaipur royalty.

The simple question of whether he could attend the wedding took an entirely new turn and led to the traveller having a conversation with members of Jaipur royalty.

Indian hospitality

Although the venue itself looked amazing, what impressed the traveller most were the people. Instead of considering him an outsider, they welcomed him into their celebration and shared stories with him. The video has resonated with viewers because it showcases something many visitors to India often speak about: the willingness of strangers to turn a chance encounter into a memorable experience.

Most travellers plan their itineraries around monuments, museums and famous landmarks. Yet some of the most unforgettable memories come from spontaneous human interactions.