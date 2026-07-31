Gujarat man walks into bathroom at night, comes face-to-face with 7-foot crocodile

Anand:

A family in Gujarat's Anand district got the shock of their lives after discovering a 7-foot crocodile inside the bathroom of their home. The unexpected visitor had entered the house in the middle of the night while the family was asleep, triggering panic and a rescue operation.

The reptile was eventually rescued by forest officials and volunteers after nearly an hour of effort before being released safely into a nearby pond. Authorities say such incidents become more common during the monsoon, when rising water levels force crocodiles out of their natural habitat.

Family wakes up to crocodile inside bathroom

The incident took place earlier this week at the home of Balabhai Chauhan in Anand district.

According to officials, Balabhai was woken up late at night by dogs barking continuously outside his house. When he went to check the bathroom, he came face-to-face with the massive crocodile.

The sight of the reptile left the family terrified, and they immediately alerted the forest department.

Crocodile rescued after hour-long operation

A rescue team comprising forest guards Nilesh Bharwad and Manish Prajapati, along with Daya Foundation president Nitesh Chauhan and volunteer Tushar Rana, soon reached the spot.

After nearly an hour of careful rescue efforts, the team safely captured the crocodile without causing it any harm.

Nitesh Chauhan said his team responded after receiving information from the forest department and successfully rescued the 7-foot crocodile before releasing it safely into a nearby pond.

Why crocodiles are entering residential areas

Forest department officials said crocodile sightings in residential areas tend to increase during the monsoon as overflowing ponds and other water bodies force the reptiles out of their natural habitat.

Officials explained that the animals often move into nearby human settlements while searching for food and trying to regulate their body temperature.

They added that the pond in nearby Malataj village is home to more than 100 crocodiles, making it more likely for the reptiles to stray onto roads and into residential areas during periods of flooding.

In view of the increased risk, the forest department has advised residents to remain alert, avoid stepping out unnecessarily at night, drive carefully on roads, and immediately inform authorities if they spot a crocodile instead of trying to approach or disturb it.

ALSO READ:

Cat wakes up from sleep moments before earthquake shakes room in Japan, video goes viral