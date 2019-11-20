Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
This Pakistani bride had jewellery made of tomatoes adorning her on her wedding day. No kidding here

A video has gone viral that shows a Pakistani bride dressed in a traditional gold outfit -- but wearing earrings, maang-tika, necklace and bracelets made of tomatoes.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 20, 2019 15:30 IST
The viral video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

What would the perfect set of wedding jewellery be? Gold, gold-plated, platinum or diamond jewellery? Na... And this might apply to most of the women across the world.

But not in Pakistan. Or at least for this woman -- who wore jewellery made of tomatoes on her wedding. No kidding here.

A video has gone viral that shows a Pakistani bride dressed in a traditional gold outfit -- but wearing earrings, maang-tika, necklace and bracelets made of tomatoes. She also said she had received pine nuts in envelopes as her wedding gift.

But why did she do it?

"The price of gold is very high. Tomatoes and pine nuts are expensive as well. So, I used tomatoes for my wedding," she said.

The viral video was shared on Twitter by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat, who captioned her post: "Tomato jewellery. In case you thought you've seen everything in life."

Also came following varied reactions on Twitterverse.

