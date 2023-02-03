Youtuber Armaan Malik marries for third time. See viral video of his two pregnant wives fighting

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ARMAAN MALIK Armaan Malik marries for third time

Youtuber Armaan Malik always manages to grab the limelight because of his videos as well as two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Recently, Armaan was brutally trolled for sharing pictures of his two wives, both expecting babies from him. In the picture, the two women were flaunting their baby bumps. Now, in another viral video, Armaan is seen with a third woman, who he introduced as his wife. Armaan and his third wife can be seen wearing wedding garlands (jaimala).

Armaan Malik's third wife's name is Lakshya. Armaan has shared a video on his YouTube channel. In this, he is seen introducing his third wife to both the pregnant wives. Seeing her, both wives start fighting. It can be seen in the video that Payal and Kritika come home after evening walk. She rests sitting on the sofa. Just then the doorbell rings.

Kritika goes to Armaan and opens the door, who enters the house wearing a garland and asks Kritika and Payal to close their eyes. Both the wives do not understand anything. Then Armaan brings Lakshya inside the house holding his hand and introduces Payal-Kritika and says that they have got married. Lakshya touches the feet of both Armaan's wives. But Payal and Kritika flare up badly.

Kritika also threatens to kill Lakshya as she holds her braid. Armaan asks Lakshya to give the ring as a gift to Payal and Kritika, but both the wives get very angry. Threatens to call the police. Payal says that her BP is getting low.

After high-voltage drama, Armaan Malik tells them that it is a prank but even after this Payal and Kritika threaten to throw them out of the house. They can hardly believe that Armaan was playing a prank on them. Take a look:

The video has got hilarious reaction from Armaan's fans. A user wrote, "pov: you don't watch them but came to see fight." Another said, "Payal's acting is too natural." A third comment says, "That line... kismat phod di is aadmi ne..is amazing."

Meanwhile, both Payal and Kritika are pregnant at the same time. While Payal is a mother to a boy, Kritika tried to get pregnant before but she faced miscarriages more than a couple of times.

