DYK world's largest face mask that entered Guinness World Records is 50 times larger than average; see pics

The world has been suffering from a deadly virus, COVID19 and that one product that has helped us keep infection at bay is a face mask. It has become an integral part of our lifestyle and an important accessory. Wearing a mask does not only protect an individual from the deadly virus but also the entire community. Thus it becomes our responsibility to wear a mask. Leading medical experts have always incorporated the use of surgical facemasks in Coronavirus health guidelines. In order to raise awareness about the same, a medical supply company in Taiwan has created the world's largest surgical mask and has entered the Guinness World Records.

The Motex Healthcare Corp. unveiled its extraordinary creation at the Motex Mask Creative House. The insanely large mask measures a whopping 27 feet and 3 inches by 15 feet and 9 inches. It is 50 times larger than a standard face mask, according to Guinness World Records.

Take a look:

A Guinness World Records adjudicator from London confirmed the record through a video call. According to officials, Motex Healthcare Corp. said the record-breaking idea for the mask came to them in early 2020 to raise awareness amid the Covid-19 pandemic about the importance of wearing face masks.

