Jimmy Kimmel compares K-pop band BTS' stardom to COVID, angry ARMY slams him for 'racist' comment

Image Source : TWITTER/KPOPPPOST Jimmy Kimmel compares K-pop band BTS' stardom to COVID

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is facing the wrath of the fans of K pop band BTS. Popularly known as ARMY, the fans of the boyband are furious after the host compared BTS with Covid-19 saying they both are 'very dangerous'. It happened when actress Ashley Park joined him as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live and recalled singing BTS' Dynamite on her popular show Emily in Paris.

Kimmel shared with her when BTS appeared on his show. He said, “You sang a BTS song on the show and I wonder what the fallout from something like that is because I know that. We have had BTS on our show and people are absolutely their fans, like they will camp out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazed for these guys. You have to be careful with an ARMY because they could attack." In response, Ashley said that she is ARMY herself. “Then you won’t get attacked,” Jimmy told her.

Continuing further Ashley shared how excited she was when BTS members RM and V shared her Dynamite clip on their Instagram accounts, adding that soon after she was diagnosed with the Omicron variant of Covid-19. “Thought it was BTS fever? Oh, they are both are very dangerous. You are lucky to come out of those alive,” Jimmy said teasing her.

The comparison hasn't got down well with the ARMY. The host is being called out for his seemingly 'racist' comment and fans of the band are tagging him as a 'xenophobic'. Sample some of these tweets:

K-pop superband BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is one of the most loved bands in the world. They enjoy an unprecedented fan following globally. The septet is at present taking a long vacation to spend the holiday season with their family members after returning from the U.S. They are expected to return to work before the Grammy Awards ceremony on January 31 (U.S. Pacific Time). BTS has been nominated in the best pop duo or group performance category.