Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after a rise in COVID cases, call it 'new favourite snack'

Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after a rise in COVID cases, call it 'new favourite snack'

Omicron scare: There may be no need for COVID19 patients with 'mild' symptoms to rush to a hospital for bed. They should isolate themselves at home, and take necessary precautions. One should consult a doctor and buy their 'Dolo 650' from a chemist. 

Ridhi Suri Written by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2022 10:17 IST
Dolo 650, covid
Image Source : TWITTERI/ @BHOLALADKAA

Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after rise in COVID cases

Daily cases of Covid-19 surged by 21% in 24 hours. As India recorded 1,41,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus along with 285 deaths in the past 24 hours, 'Dolo 650' became one of the top trend on social media. Reportedly, the COVID medical kit, which should be present in all homes, include Dolo 650 along with Azithromycin 500 mg, Montek LC, Vitamin C and Zincovit tablets. As the demand of Dolo increases, netizens started the meme fest and called the most prescribed medicine as 'new favourite snack.' Well, the memes are just as powerful as the medicine itself. 

Take a look:

Recently, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus should not be dismissed as 'mild' and that it is killing people around the world. He added that while Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant on fully vaccinated people, the surge in infections is putting pressure on healthcare worldwide.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News