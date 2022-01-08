Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after a rise in COVID cases, call it 'new favourite snack'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTERI/ @BHOLALADKAA Dolo 650: Netizens start meme fest after rise in COVID cases

Daily cases of Covid-19 surged by 21% in 24 hours. As India recorded 1,41,986 new cases of the novel coronavirus along with 285 deaths in the past 24 hours, 'Dolo 650' became one of the top trend on social media. Reportedly, the COVID medical kit, which should be present in all homes, include Dolo 650 along with Azithromycin 500 mg, Montek LC, Vitamin C and Zincovit tablets. As the demand of Dolo increases, netizens started the meme fest and called the most prescribed medicine as 'new favourite snack.' Well, the memes are just as powerful as the medicine itself.

Recently, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a press conference that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus should not be dismissed as 'mild' and that it is killing people around the world. He added that while Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant on fully vaccinated people, the surge in infections is putting pressure on healthcare worldwide.