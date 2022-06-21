Viral video of Mumbai flash mob grooving to ‘In Da Getto' takes the internet by storm l WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANJAYP_1 Mumbai flash mob grooving on the road

While flash mobs are common in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, a video has caught the attention of the netizens in which a flash mob grooving to the popular song ‘In Da Getto’ on Mumbai streets can be seen. The video has set the internet on fire. Posted on Twitter by Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, the video looks like an attempt to join the viral Instagram reels trend. Along with the video, the police commissioner said, "Nariman Point today, Mumbaikars”.

For those who haven't seen the video yet, it shows many people enjoying the peppy beats of J Balvin and Skrillex's song on Mumbai’s streets and syncing their dance steps to the same. One can also witness loudspeakers and a tripod-mounted camera in the video.

Watch here:

Many people can also be seen standing who came to witness the flash mob. While some are seen cycling past the flash mob, but these dancers are not distracted a bit. They look busy enjoying their performance.



The video is getting a lot of love and appreciation from all over. One user wrote, "Sir, people will miss the fun on Sunday street after you retire…. Amazing video.” Another user wrote, “Amazing! The incredible magic of a monsoon morning in India’s biggest business hub where young people celebrate their Sunday with music and dance!”

The third user said, “Wonderful sir, was born, brought up and live in Mumbai, but have never seen any Commissioner involve citizens in decision making like u do. Hats off. Please also teach the head of each police station across Mumbai to behave and act like their boss.”

The video has received more than 86,000 views and more than 1,800 likes so far (at the time of writing).

