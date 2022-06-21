Viral Video: Pan-fighting contest between men is giving netizens a concussion | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/REX CHAPMAN People involved in pan-fighting

A video is going viral on social media which shows people in a contest. However, the funny part of the clip is that it involves people wearing helmets and hitting each other with a pan. The contestants are seated on a platform that is spread over two wooden logs. They wear silver helmets to protect against any serious injury to the head. Then, they proceed to hit each other in an attempt to make the opposition fall off the platform. People on the internet are ROFLing over the viral clip of people fighting with each other.

Viral pan-slapping contest video

In the video, the opponents can win by making the other one fall off from their seated position on a wooden platform. There are bystanders capturing the pan-slapping contest in the camera and it surely looks hurtful but fun. You might want to check this out in case you are planning to let loose with your friends.

Read: Will Earth get hit with a major solar storm? Risk of blackout arises after eight sunspots emerge

Costume and culture

It appears from the contestants' dresses that this contest is a tradition in the village. The actual significance of the game is unknown but it seems like a fun and sporting activity to try with your mates. Both participants are seen wearing rigged cloth on top. Their helmets made of metal are designed to serve the specific purpose of protection. As one of the contestants slams the opponent, it takes time for them to recover to land their blow.

Read: Elon Musk's trans daughter doesn't want to 'be related' to him & netizens have valuable suggestions

Fans going crazy over the viral pan-fighting video

Reacting to the video, one of the social media users wrote, "10 yrs later->50 per cent hearing loss (sic)." Another one said, "Damn you sir. You made me laugh (sic)."