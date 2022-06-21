Elon Musk's trans daughter doesn't want to 'be related' to him & netizens have valuable suggestions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/A__I__01 Elon Musk

Elon Musk's trans daughter has turned 18 and she is now laying out her terms. According to reports, one of Musk's children wants nothing to do with him and has filed legal documents to drop his famous last name. The tech billionaire's transgender daughter has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identification and avoid any ties to her biological father. Neither Musk nor Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition. The documents were filed in LA County by Xavier Musk, at least that was the name she was given at birth, but now having turned 18 in April, she said she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Soon after the reports surfaced online, Twitterati came up with valuable suggestions. Some suggested that Tesla and SpaceX CEO should refrain from making transphobic comments henceforth while others wanted to meet his daughter. Here's what netizens are saying to Musk and his daughter:

"Hey @elonmusk you could personally do so much to make this world better for your trans daughter. This is a critical time for her (all trans folks’) rights and ability to thrive. Don’t be a shit dad/human. Use your power for good. Trans people are just regular people," a user tweeted, whereas another one said, "Elon Musk's trans daughter should hang out with me and also buy me video games with her dad's billions of dollars."

"It's worth mentioning that if Elon Musk in any way loves his daughter, he'd stop saying transphobic shit," pointed out another.

One of the Twitter users opined, "I get that Elon Musk's daughter is trans but I really don't think using her story as some dunk for trans rights is the move. she's a human being and passing around the paper seems like another gotta own the right which. if the last decade has taught us anything it doesn't work." Another one said, "Do not share her deadname and address. Do not refer to her as Elon Musk's daughter. She has stated that she no longer wishes to be related to him in any way, shape, or form. Believe it. Respect it."

Reports claim that Musk's daughter wants to be recognised as female, but the name change is not just about her transitioning, there is clearly a rift with her dad. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as "gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form", as per the report.

Interestingly though, back in December 2020, Musk tweeted he supports the transgender community but added: "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and the last name Wilson comes from their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

According to the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

--with IANS inuts