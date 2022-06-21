Cat or dog person? This optical illusion can answer this and also reveal a shocking personality trait

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Have you ever wondered if you are a cat person or a dog person? There must be many who would have asked this on multiple occasions. But it is not always easy to pick your furry mate, especially when you adore both. However, this optical illusion might do the difficult task for you.

Created by Jackpotjoy, this viral photo can predict the pet of your preference subconsciously. The dual colour scheme image has two very distinct photos in it. While of them is a canine with long ears, and the second one has two felines sitting next to each other. the makers of the optical illusion claim that what you see first is your choice of animal. If you see the long ears first, you're probably a dog person. However, if the two kittens sitting next to each other draw your attention, you know the answer.

Image Source : TWITTER Optical illusion

Not just your preferences in animals, but it can also predict details about your personality. Website Daily Record shares personality trailts of dog and cat person according to a psychologist. “People who favour dogs are more likely to be loyal and friendly, playful, easy to get on with and often outgoing too,” the report on the website claimed. As for the cat person it mentions, "In contrast, people who prefer cats are said to be more goal-oriented and motivated. They’re more likely to enjoy their own company - and be introverted - or enjoy being in independent."

Hence, if these optional illusions and the results are to be believed, a dig person is someone who likes to socialise and enjoy the company of others. On the hand, a cat person might be an introvert. Someone who likes their own company and is independent.

So who are you-- a cat person or a dog person?