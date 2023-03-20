This light show of Tesla cars in sync with Naatu Naatu is the best thing you'll see today. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER Light show of Tesla cars in sync with Naatu Naatu

Trending News: The popularity of the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, from SS Rajamouli's film RRR, has gone beyond borders and has captivated audiences worldwide. In a viral video shared by the official Twitter handle of RRR Movie, a mesmerising light show synchronized to the beats of Naatu Naatu was conducted using Tesla cars. The cars' headlights blinked in unison, creating a spectacular sight that has been making waves on the internet.

The use of Tesla cars in the light show added an extra dimension to the already captivating display. The video showcases several Tesla cars parked in a lot, with their headlights flashing in unison with the beats of Naatu Naatu. The event took place in New Jersey, US, and the video has already amassed over 144k views.

Twitter users were amazed by the display, with one even suggesting that it was "an #Oscar winning event." "Feeling So Proud. @elonmusk Thanks," a user commented. Another user wrote, "This is so cool." "This is amazing!!!! World got #Naatufied," a third added. The catchy tune of Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani with lyrics by Chandrabose, has taken the world by storm, and the song's popularity only seems to be growing.

Watch the viral video below:

