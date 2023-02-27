Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ROKEMBINDIA PM Modi reacts to viral video of South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu

Trending News: The hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the international blockbuster film ‘RRR’ has been gaining worldwide recognition and has won numerous awards, including Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. The song composed by MM Keeravani is now competing for the Academy Awards this year. The song's popularity has even reached South Korea, as a video of the South Korean embassy staff in India dancing to the track has gone crazy viral on social media.

In the video, embassy staff members can be seen dancing together to the lively beats of ‘Naatu Naatu’. The Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok could also be seen grooving along with the staff.

The clip shared on Twitter by ‘Korean Embassy India’ has now racked up over 1.2 million views and 36k likes. The viral video even caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised the staff's team effort with a thumbs-up emoji. “Lively and adorable team effort,” PM Modi tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at PM Modi’s reaction to the viral video here:

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film has collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

As the ‘Naacho Naacho’ song competes for the Academy Awards' ‘Best Original Score’ against heavyweights like Rihanna and Lady Gaga's songs, its popularity continues to grow across the globe. The infectious beat and lively rhythm of the song have captured the hearts of fans worldwide, making it a truly global sensation

ALSO READ:

Anand Mahindra learns Naatu Naatu hook step from RRR star Ram Charan. Watch

RRR's Naatu Naatu roars at Oscars; Twitterati can't wait to see the trophy come home

'Naatu Naatu' win at Golden Globes 2023 gets unique doodle by Amul; netizens ask 'where is Alia Bhatt?'

Read More Trending News