RRR's Naatu Naatu roars at Oscars; Twitterati can't wait to see the trophy come home

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Academy Award in the "Best Original Song Category." On Tuesday, January 24, the nominations were announced. After taking home the Golden Globe at the Golden Globes, the song now has a significant victory. Naatu Naatu from S.S. Rajamouli's RRR is composed by MM Keeravaani and stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. Due to its upbeat beats, it has become a worldwide sensation. For the entire nation, witnessing Indian cinema reach its pinnacle of success is a great source of pride. As soon as it was revealed that Naatu Naatu had been nominated for an Oscar, Twitter users flooded the microblogging platform with congratulatory wishes.

The official Twitter account of RRR tweeted, "WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie". Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "Congratulations!!! @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 you guys better get ready to perform if we win, manifesting the win." Another user commented, "Truly a historical moment for Telugu & Indian cinema. Very well deserved! Congratulations & best wishes."

A third user commented, "CongRRRatulations!!!! Today is the beginning of a new era." A user also wrote, "Congratulations to the team behind #NaatuNaatu for their nomination for Best Original Song at the #Oscars! Making history and representing India on a global stage. Proud and privileged to be a part of this journey. #RRRMovie."

Naatu Naatu from RRR has secured a place in the Best Original Song (Motion Picture) category. This is the third major international nomination for Naatu Naatu, the popular Telugu song from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. In the category, the song was nominated alongside Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. As it goes, all five songs in the Best Original Song category will be performed live at the Oscars event on March 12.

