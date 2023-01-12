'Naatu Naatu' win at Golden Globes 2023 gets unique doodle by Amul; netizens ask 'where is Alia Bhatt?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL_INDIA 'Naatu Naatu' win at Golden Globes gets unique doodle

Indians experienced a wave of joy on January 11 when the song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie "RRR" was named the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes Awards in 2023. The country is celebrating the big win, and Indians are bursting with pride as RRR is the first Asian movie to win a Golden Globe for a song. Now, dairy brand Amul has joined the 'Naatu Naatu' celebrations in their own style.

The brand shared a unique doodle featuring the megastars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan and music director MM Keeravaani, who composed the remarkable song. The creative doodle depicts the actors as their on-screen characters, with MM Keeravaani holding the Golden Globes trophy. In the doodle, Amul gave a new full form to RRR and wrote ‘Really Remarkable Reward’.

While the creative wordplay doodle was well received, it missed the presence of RRR's Alia Bhatt. Many people complimented Amul for making the momentous win for Indian cinema so enjoyable. They responded to it in the comments section.

One user wrote, "You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance." Another user commented, "Yet another epic topical amul...you never fail to impress us." A third user wrote, "Where is Alia Bhatt?"

A user also wrote, "I was waiting for this since yesterday."

However, this is not the first time the dairy brand has created a doodle on a trending topic. Earlier, Amul congratulated the new UK PM, Rishi Sunak, with a creative doodle. "Welcoming Britain's first Indian origin PM!," they simply wrote and posted the doodle. The image shows the iconic Amul girl walking on a street in London. It also features a text that reads, "Rishi Sunuk. Prime Makhan."

Read More Trending News