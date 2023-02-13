Anand Mahindra learns Naatu Naatu hook step from RRR star Ram Charan. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANANDMAHINDRA Anand Mahindra learns Naatu Naatu hook step from Ram Charan

The Twitter handle of Anand Mahindra is full of motivating, intriguing, and humorous tweets. Recently, the billionaire recently took to Twitter and shared a video that's a hit with fans of the international superhit film ‘RRR’.

The industrialist was seen being taught the hook step of the popular song Naatu Naatu by RRR star Ram Charan himself, during the Hyderabad E-Prix. The video has garnered widespread attention online and is definitely worth watching. The brief clip showcases Mahindra and Charan dancing together at the E-Prix and embracing after the performance.

The business tycoon tweeted, "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"

Watch the viral video of Anand Mahindra learning Naatu Naatu hookstep here:

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

The video has gone viral with over 1.1 million views and 74k likes. Twitter users expressed their excitement after viewing the video, sharing their opinions in the comments section.

"Wow! That's simply nice," a user commented. "Fantastic. Dancing well," another user wrote. "A lovely moment for me, as I am a fan of both the gems in their respective streams," a third user wrote

Read More Trending News