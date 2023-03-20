Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Naatu Naatu at wedding, Harsh Goenka shares viral video

Follow us on Image Source : @HVGOENKA Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Naatu Naatu

Trending News: Pakistani weddings are known for being lively and joyous, much like their Indian counterparts. Despite being separated by a Line of Control, the two nations are connected by their love for music and fashion. Pakistani people enjoy watching Bollywood movies while Indians are fascinated by Pakistani shows. Despite the political divide, there is an invisible thread that keeps the two nations connected. Recently, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was spotted dancing to Indian songs at a wedding, and videos and pictures of her performance quickly went viral.

The Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ has not only captivated Indian audiences but has also become a global sensation. People all over the world are tapping their feet to the catchy tune of the song. A viral video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to the song at a wedding function has been making rounds on the internet. RPG Chairman, Harsh Goenka, shared the clip on Twitter with the following caption: “Guess which song is becoming a craze in Pakistan!”

In the video, Hania can be seen dancing energetically to the song alongside another actor named Saboor Aly, both wearing sneakers to pull off the Naatu Naatu hook steps. Their performance earned many cheers from the crowd.

Watch the video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to Naatu Naatu here:

The video has received over 486k views and 9,500 likes, with Twitter users showering praise on the song and the duo's performance. Many have commented on how the song's infectious tune and brilliant choreography have made it a hit not only in India but also in Pakistan. "Naatu is a global sensation. Welcome pakis joining it," a user commented. Another user wrote, "I love that pakistani actress Hania Amir ....it needs courage to do dance on Indian Song in Pakistan...now a days." A third added, "Great! Here is common cause that makes both India and Pakistan dance with same bits and bytes without bites."

Hania recently shared sneak peeks of her performance at a wedding where she danced to hit Indian songs like Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga, Koi Mil Gaya, and Nai Jana. Hania's outfit for the wedding was stunning, consisting of a closed round-neck golden-hued sharara with heavy sequin work and zari embroidery. The outfit also featured full flared sharara pants and a matching dupatta with a kiran border. She completed her look with hair tied in a braid with gajra and a maang teeka.

Watch the video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to Bijlee Bijlee here:

Hania Aamir is a well-known actress in Pakistan who has starred in popular movies and Urdu television shows since 2016. Her portrayal of the innocent protagonist in the show "Mere Humsafar" won her millions of fans worldwide.

