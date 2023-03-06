Pakistani girls steal the show by dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani at wedding. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/R WORLD OFFICIAL Pakistani girls dance to Tip Tip Barsa Paani at wedding

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram. One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another such video is going viral where two Pakistani girls set the stage on fire at a wedding function in Pakistan with their impressive dance moves to a remixed version of the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani 2.0’ featuring Katrina Kaif from the film ‘Sooryavanshi’. The two girls can be seen performing to the peppy beats of the song, their movements fluid and beautiful, leaving the viewers awestruck. As they danced, their relatives and wedding guests watched, completely mesmerized by the performance.

The video shared on YouTube has garnered over 134k views and has received a lot of hearts from netizens. The comments section is flooded with love-struck and heart emojis, with users praising their talent and beauty.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani girls dancing to Tip Tip Barsa Paani at wedding here:

The video's popularity is a testament to how much people enjoy and appreciate dance performances on Bollywood songs at South Asian weddings. The viral dance videos by Pakistani women showcase the love and admiration for Bollywood music in Pakistan and serve as a testament to the influence of Indian culture in the region.

