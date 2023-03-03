Pakistani man grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at wedding, sets stage on fire. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AHMAD_KHAN_CHOREOGRAPHY Pakistani man dances to Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Trending News: As you may already be aware, SRK's latest film Pathaan has had a tremendous impact on audiences. The film has been declared a blockbuster and fans are going crazy for it. The songs from the movie have also become a sensation, with people unable to resist dancing to tracks like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang. Recently, a video of a Pakistani choreographer dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan has gone viral on social media and it is winning many hearts online.

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called AK Choreography, showing choreographer Ahmad Khan dancing to the catchy song at a wedding function. His energetic performance set the stage on fire and left the audience mesmerized. The video has already garnered over a million views and has received rave reviews from Instagram users. One user commented, "Zordar," while another wrote, "Too good."

Watch the viral video of Pakistani choreographer dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan here:

Recently, a video of Delhi University teachers dancing with students to Jhoome Jo Pathaan went crazy viral on social media. Just to refresh your memory, the video showed professors of Jesus and Mary College wearing sarees and grooving to the hit song. SRK reacted to the viral video referring to the college teachers as educational rockstars. "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational rockstars all of them," King Khan wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan appears in the Yash Raj Films–produced and Siddharth Anand–directed film Pathaan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie was just released last month and is still doing well in theatres. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia were also featured in the movie. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance in the movie as well.

