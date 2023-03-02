Pakistani girl dances to Kamli Kamli at wedding, netizens say mashallah. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Pakistani girl dances to Kamli Kamli

Trending News: Bollywood music has gained immense popularity not only in India but also in several other countries, including Pakistan. Nowadays, Hindi songs are trending in Pakistan, the US, the UK, and other parts of the world. With the increasing popularity of Bollywood songs, dance videos by Pakistani women are also gaining fame on social media platforms like Instagram.

One such video that went viral featured a Pakistani girl named Ayesha dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare.' The video took the internet by storm, racking up millions of views, and even starting a new Instagram trend along with triggering a memefest.

Recently, another video of a Pakistani girl dancing to the hit Bollywood track 'Kamli Kamli' featuring Katrina Kaif from the movie 'Dhoom 3' has been making rounds on social media. In the video uploaded on YouTube, the girl is seen dressed in a beautiful green sharara suit and exhibiting exceptional dancing skills at a wedding. The audience present at the wedding is thoroughly entertained and can be seen applauding the girl for her graceful dance moves.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani girl dancing to Kamli Kamli at wedding here:

The video has garnered 147k views and numerous comments praising the girl’s performance. However, some Pakistani netizens expressed their displeasure with the girl saying that she isn’t adhering to the Muslim culture and values by dancing provocatively.

"Dil aa gaya Pakistan pe. Love from India," a user commented. "Amazing," another user remarked. "Bohaat Kahooob lajawab kerdiya," a third user wrote. "Waah mashallah," a fourth user wrote.

The viral dance videos by Pakistani women showcase the love and admiration for Bollywood music in Pakistan and serve as a testament to the influence of Indian culture in the region

