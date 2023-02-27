Viral audition clip from Pakistani cooking show leaves netizens in splits. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Viral audition clip from Pakistani cooking show

Trending News: The Kitchen Master is a Pakistani cooking competition, and a video of one of the contestants' auditions for the show has gone crazy viral on social media. Also, it is absolutely hilarious. Journalist Amber Zaidi posted the footage on her Twitter and it has received over 6,600 views.

A contestant in the video brought some biryani for The Kitchen Master judges. But the woman got the food in a disposable container, not a plate with food set in a way that was visually pleasing. She further informed that she had purchased the biryani from a restaurant rather than cooking it herself.

The woman continued by claiming that she had purchased the best biryani in her vicinity. Of course, the judges were in disbelief. They instructed the competitor to go, but she pleaded with the judges to sample the biryani she had worked so hard to buy. The participant also insisted that she was not aware of the guidelines for preparing the food. The video has left netizens in splits who flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video of contestant’s funny audition in Pakistani cooking show here:

Read More Trending News