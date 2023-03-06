Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Harrdy Sandhu song Bijlee Bijlee at wedding. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HANIAHEHEOFFICIAL Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dances to Bijlee Bijlee

Trending News: Pakistani weddings are known for being lively and joyous, much like their Indian counterparts. Despite being separated by a Line of Control, the two nations are connected by their love for music and fashion. Pakistani people enjoy watching Bollywood movies while Indians are fascinated by Pakistani shows. Despite the political divide, there is an invisible thread that keeps the two nations connected. Recently, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was spotted dancing to Indian songs at a wedding, and videos and pictures of her performance quickly went viral.

Hania recently shared sneak peeks of her performance at a wedding where she danced to hit Indian songs like Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee, Current Laga, Koi Mil Gaya, and Nai Jana. Her performance on the Punjabi folk song Nai Jana was particularly memorable, as she looked adorable dancing to the song.

Hania's outfit for the wedding was stunning, consisting of a closed round-neck golden-hued sharara with heavy sequin work and zari embroidery. The outfit also featured full flared sharara pants and a matching dupatta with a kiran border. She completed her look with hair tied in a braid with gajra and a maang teeka.

Watch the viral video of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir dancing to Bijlee Bijlee here: (SWIPE TO WATCH VIDEO)

Hania Aamir is a well-known actress in Pakistan who has starred in popular movies and Urdu television shows since 2016. Her portrayal of the innocent protagonist in the show "Mere Humsafar" won her millions of fans worldwide.

