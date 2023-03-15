Japanese dancers recreate Naatu Naatu to celebrate Oscar win, desi netizens love it. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KAKETAKU85 Japanese dancers dance recreate Naatu Naatu

Trending News: The excitement over the Oscar win of Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s RRR has spread beyond India. A video from Japan, featuring dancers Kaketaku and Mayo grooving to the hit song, has gone viral on Instagram. The duo's performance has garnered thousands of views and reactions, with many praising their skills in matching the steps of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

The duo dressed like Ram Charan and Jr NTR did in Naatu Naatu and recreated the same hook steps with the same energy. The reel has received over 90k views, 15k likes and a lot of praise from desi netizens. "Awesome energy," a user commented. "Thanku so much," another user wrote. "Superb! U both have nailed the moves, Kaketaku," a third added.

Watch the viral video of Japanese dancers recreating Naatu Naatu to celebrate Oscar win here:

This was the first time that a song from an Indian film has won the Best Song category at the Oscars. The peppy song has also won the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards in the Best Original Song category. The award was accepted by the song’s composer M.M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while Rajamouli, the lead actors, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava attended the ceremony.

Fans worldwide cannot contain their excitement over the song's success, which has captured the hearts of audiences with its energetic and catchy vibe. Naatu Naatu's victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry, and its love and recognition from all corners of the world is a testament to its global appeal.

