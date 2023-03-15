Amul congratulates RRR on Oscar win with creative doodle on Naatu Naatu

Follow us on Image Source : @ AMUL_INDIA Amul congratulates RRR on Oscar win

Trending News: The song 'Naatu Naatu' from the blockbuster hit movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, recently made history by winning the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The track, which features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose. It had already won the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards for Best Original Song.

The news of 'Naatu Naatu' winning an Oscar was celebrated worldwide, with people congratulating the team RRR in their own ways. Dairy brand Amul also joined in the celebration by creating an amazing doodle, which showed cartoon versions of Ram Charan and Jr NTR dancing with the iconic Amul girl while holding the golden statue. The witty text over the doodle read, "Can't say Naa tu an OscaRRR. Amul have with Nacho Nacho."

The doodle delighted fans and amassed much appreciation. Instagram users thanked Amul for the creative doodle and congratulated team RRR for etching their names in the history of the Oscars and making the country proud. "SupeRRRb," a user commented. Another added, "cRRReativity at its best!" A third wrote, "utteRRRly butteRRRly delicious." The official handle of RRR loved Amul’s new ad celebrating the film’s big win and commented on the post with heart emojis.

The win for 'Naatu Naatu' marks the first time that a song from an Indian film had won the Best Song category at the Oscars. The award was accepted by Keeravani and Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while Rajamouli, the lead actors, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava attended the ceremony.

The track's energetic and catchy vibe has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and its victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry. The win has caused a frenzy among fans, who cannot contain their excitement over the song's success. 'Naatu Naatu' has already cemented its place in the history of Indian cinema, and its Oscar win is a cherry on top of the cake.

