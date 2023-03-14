Amul celebrates Oscar win of The Elephant Whisperers with adorable doodle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMUL_INDIA Amul doodle for The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win

Trending News: The 95th Academy Awards held on March 13 in Los Angeles witnessed two significant wins from India. The song "Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's film RRR and the Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" won the coveted Oscars. The former won the award in the Best Original Song category, while the latter bagged the prize in the Best Documentary Short category. The Elephant Whisperers made history by becoming the first Indian film to receive this honour and the third to be nominated in the same category after 'The House That Ananda Built' and 'An Encounter With Faces' in 1969 and 1979, respectively.

The news of this victory received an overwhelming response, and people across the globe poured congratulatory messages. In response to the win, Amul, the popular dairy brand, celebrated The Elephant Whisperers' achievement with an adorable doodle. The doodle features animated versions of Guneet Monga, the producer, and Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of the documentary, along with an elephant and the iconic Amul girl. The inscription on the doodle reads, "Haathi Mere Saathi. Amul Jumbo Taste."

Take a look at the Amul doodle for The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win here:

Guneet Monga, the producer, shared her excitement on social media, saying that she is still "shivering" at the achievement. 'The Elephant Whisperers' was released on Netflix in December 2022, and its success has been a moment of pride for the Indian film industry. The film is a heartwarming tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu, who is taken care of by Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple in the Mudumalai National Park. The documentary not only celebrates the bond that develops between them but also showcases the natural beauty of their surroundings.

