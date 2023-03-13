Twitter celebrates India’s double Oscar win as Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers bag Academy Awards

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers win at Oscars 2023

Trending News: RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, has won in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards for the song 'Naatu Naatu,' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The energetic song, composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose, beat three other nominations, including 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman,' and 'Raise Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' This marks the first time that a song from any Indian film has won the Best Song category at the Oscars. Keeravani and Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team, while singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, director SS Rajamouli, and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan attended the ceremony.

In addition to 'Naatu Naatu,' the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers,' directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, won in the Documentary Short Subject category, beating out four other nominees. This marks the first time an Indian film has won in this category. The documentary is available on Netflix. These two awards mark a significant achievement for India, which received three nominations at the prestigious international stage this year– ‘Naatu Naatu’, 'All That Breathes', and 'The Elephant Whisperers.'

Twitter has been abuzz with congratulatory messages, and many Indians are feeling proud of their country's double win at the Oscars. "Congratulations India" and "#NaatuNaatu", along with several other Oscar-related hashtags were trending on Twitter this morning.

Take a look at how desi Twitterati are celebrating India’s big Oscar win:

Amidst a resounding cheer, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, a presenter at this year's Oscars, graced the stage to announce the performance of 'Naatu Naatu'. She also provided the audience with a brief description of the song, adding a special touch to her announcement.

Take a look at the video here:

ALSO READ:

PM Modi on Naatu Naatu Oscar win: 'Exceptional! This song will be remembered for years to come'

The Elephant Whisperers wins Oscar 2023; Kartiki Gonsalves credits the victory to 'motherland India'

Oscars 2023: RRR's Naatu Naatu live performance gets standing ovation, Deepika Padukone introduces | VIDEO

Read More Trending News