BTS dances to Naatu Naatu in perfectly synced edit, video goes viral after Oscar win

Trending News: Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), one of the most popular K-pop groups, has taken the world by storm with their infectious music, slick dance moves, and dynamic stage presence. India, with its diverse and vast music landscape, has also been swept up in the BTS wave. The country's music lovers have been actively participating in the fandom, known as the BTS ARMY, creating fan-made content that merges Bollywood and K-pop in unique and exciting ways.

In one such recent example, a fan edited the choreography of Run BTS, a popular BTS song, with the upbeat track Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster movie RRR. The result is a seamless blend of K-pop moves and Indian rhythms that go so perfectly well together that it seems like the Bangtan Boys are actually dancing to Naatu Naatu.

The entertaining BTS edit was shared on Twitter by the user '@koyankita' with the following caption: "This is perfect Naatu Naatu BTS edit oh my goshh." The clip has garnered over 80k views and enthusiastic reactions from fans. "Omg this is soo gooodd," a user commented. "Wait..actually this works extremely well," another added. "This is sooooo perfect," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video of BTS dancing to Naatu Naatu here:

The hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The song features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose. The track won over three other nominations and marked the first time that a song from an Indian film had won the Best Song category at the Oscars. The award was accepted by Keeravani and Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while Rajamouli, the lead actors, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava attended the ceremony. The win for 'Naatu Naatu' has caused a frenzy among fans, who cannot contain their excitement over the song's success. The track's energetic and catchy vibe has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and its victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry.

Watch the original video of Run BTS dance practice here:

