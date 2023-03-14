Watch: American cops dance to Naatu Naatu with Indians, video goes viral after Oscar win

Follow us on Image Source : @RUPEN_CHOWDHURY US cops dancing to Naatu Naatu with Indians

Trending News: The hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The song features actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was composed by M.M. Keeravani and written by lyricist Chandrabose. The track won over three other nominations and marked the first time that a song from an Indian film had won the Best Song category at the Oscars. The award was accepted by Keeravani and Chandrabose on behalf of the team, while Rajamouli, the lead actors, and singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava attended the ceremony.

The song has become a global sensation and is a favourite to dance to among the movie’s fans worldwide. In a viral video, two police officers from Texas can be seen dancing to the track with an Indian man covered in gulaal during a Holi celebration. As the desi man performs the hook step, the cops follow along and groove to the catchy beats of Naacho Naacho. The video has garnered a lot of attention and is being shared widely on social media after the song's Oscar win.

Watch the viral video of US cops dancing to Naatu Naatu with Indians here:

The win for 'Naatu Naatu' has caused a frenzy among fans, who cannot contain their excitement over the song's success. The track's energetic and catchy vibe has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, and its victory at the Oscars is a moment of pride for the Indian film industry.

