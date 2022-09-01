THIS KGF Chapter 2 inspired Ganesha idol divides Twitter, netizens say 'disrespect of God'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @SWAMY_003 KGF Chapter 2 inspired Ganesha idol on sale during Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

KGF: Chapter 2-inspired Lord Ganesha idol has left Twitter divided. The idol, whose image has been going viral on social media, was seen holding a gun in their hand like Yash aka Rocky Bhai from the movie. Even though the film's scene has been a fan-favourite, the idol moulded on Rocky Bhai that showed God holding a gun has not been appreciated by many. In fact, some said that it was insulting and disrespectful towards God. Social media users have been expressing their displeasure about the same.

Rocky Bhai-inspired Ganesha idol trolled by netizens

Pictures of Lord Ganesha idol inspired by KGF: Chapter 2 started doing the rounds on social media. In the images, God was dressed in the signature white pinstriped suit Rocky Bhai wore in the film scene while manning a heavy machine gun. The God's idol was similar to a popular scene from the film where Rocky Bhai destroys a police station by firing bullets at it. The idol also had KGF 2 written at the bottom. However, many were displeased by the idol that was shown holding a gun.

Netizens react to Lord Ganesha idol holding gun

Commenting on how the Ganesh idol was disrespectful to the culture, one social media user said, "The South Industry is growing nowadays, which is a good thing but portraying the lord in gangster characters is a sign of disrespect of God. South is known as the culture portraying industry. Boycott Bollywood is another thing. Now Indian people should go for a boycott SI (sic)."

Another commented, "Think and then act. What you have done is to try to portray Ganapathi as a smuggler and criminal! Is that your intention (sic)?"

Film-inspired Ganesh idols lure buyers on Ganesh Chaturthi

The elephant-headed god is a favourite of countless millions in India and abroad. With devotees going the extra mile to make their pandals and idols stand out, Ganesha idols are seen in various avatars, many of them reflecting current social, political and cultural developments. With southern movies on a winning spree, it is not surprising to see Ganesha idol versions of star cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan popular in pandals across India. These images are trending on social media too.

