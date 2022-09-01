Thursday, September 01, 2022
     
  5. ITI Berhampur creates Lord Ganesha idol made out of automobile scraps

ITI Berhampur students surprised everyone by making Lord Ganesha’s three feet high sculpture with the automobile scrap. Have a look at the magnificent beauty of the divine lord here.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2022 16:54 IST
ITI Berhampur Lord Ganesh idol
Image Source : ITI BERHAMPUR ITI Berhampur Lord Ganesha idol

A three-feet high sculpture of Lord Ganesh, made out of automobile scraps, has been built by student of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Berhampur, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi Puja. It beautifully showcases their creativity and skills. The sculpture has been created by following the motto – “Waste to Wealth”. 

The Principal of Govt. ITI, Berhampur, Dr Rajat Panigrahy was, on Wednesday, felicitated on the occasion of ‘Local Governance Day’ (Swayat Shashan Diwas) by the local administration. Known as ‘Scrap Man of Odisha’, Dr Panigrahy was felicitated by the Mayor of Berhampur Sanghamitra Dalei. The local MLA and Labour Minister was also present. 

India Tv - Dr Rajat Panigrahy

Image Source : ITI BERHAMPURDr Rajat Panigrahy was felicitated on the occasion of ‘Local Governance Day

ITI, Berhampur under Dr Panigrahy’s guidance, has created its niche by cycling scraps into products that we use daily. The scrap park developed in Berhampur has found its place in the Asia Book of Records.

The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) has become a trendsetter by reusing scrap and waste into wealth, and the pioneer behind the move is Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahy, principal of the institute, managed by Govt of Odisha.

The ‘Scrap Man of Odisha’ Dr Panigrahy says, "Thousands of people throw off their old, scrap vehicle parts and electronic goods every year in the waste yard, but we have come up with some fascinating ideas by reusing these waste materials into artifacts”.

 

 

