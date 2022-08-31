Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations see massive turnout in Mumbai, netizens say 'better than Tomorrowland'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULNAIRPHOTOGRAPHYZZ Sight at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kick-started across India on August 31. In Mumbai, where the festival of Lord Ganesha is observed and celebrated with immense enthusiasm, the sight from the streets was surreal as huge crowds were seen 'welcoming Bappa'. The sound of dhol and nagara filled the air and revelry took over people's minds. The images and videos from Mumbai during the Ganpati celebrations have been going viral on social media and only give a glimpse of people's indulgence in the festivities.

Ganpati celebrations make a full-blown comeback

Devotees welcomed Lord Ganesh on Wednesday in their homes and pooja pandals with fervour, marking the commencement of the ten-day festival which is being celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions after two years. Excitement reigned with calls of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" filled the air and Lord Ganesha was welcomed. Modaks, a traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, were also distributed as 'prasad'.

Viral images and videos of Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai

Images and videos from Mumbai streets during the first day of Ganpati celebrations have been going viral on social media. In several videos, processions were taken out on streets and dhol was played. The festivities remained subdued for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic curbs which prohibited large gatherings. As the festival made a comeback, thousands of people were seen dancing and enjoying themselves on the streets.

Netizens comment on Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations

As Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated with full enthusiasm in various parts of Maharashtra, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the viral pics and videos that were shared on social media. One of the netizens said, "Goosebumps moments when we welcome Ganpati with Dhol (sic)." Another one compared it with the popular EDM festival Tomorrowland and said it was more wild than it. The comments read, "Tomorrow land is total fail in compare to this (sic)," and "Better than tomorrow land (sic)."

(With PTI inputs)

