Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha out of 3425 sand modaks in Odisha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: A Hindu festival honouring the birth of the Lord Ganesha is called Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. The nation comes together for the festival, which is marked by placing clay statues of Ganesha both privately in people's homes and publicly on lavish pandals. The festival takes place on August 31st this year. On the occasion, many people make statues of Lord Ganesha in their homes as well. The popular sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, has created a massive sculpture of Lord Ganpati.

On Wednesday morning, the well-known sand artist took to social media to share photos of his massive ganpati sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha, honouring Lord Ganesha at the festival. Sudarsan created the enormous sculpture using 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers. The sand art also featured two elephants on either side of the ganpati, and appeared to be no less than a masterpiece.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy #GaneshChaturthi. My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and some flowers at Puri beach in Odisha."

As soon as he uploaded the picture, netizens were awestruck by the artpiece and called Pattnaik a magician. They flocked to the comment section hailing the artist. One user wrote,"Sir aap kamaal ho (You are outstanding)". Another user commented, "Thanks for the presentation, happy ganesh chaturthi for the God created great artist". A third user commented, "#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you too sir. Your Sand Art of Lord Ganesha is absolutely BEAUTIFUL!Hats off to you, sir!."

It's not the first time that Sudarsan Pattnaik's artwork has astounded everyone. The well-known artist has also created memorable sculptures in the past and brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal at an international competition. The enormous Ganpati sculpture is getting a lot of love and the entire country is hailing the artist.

