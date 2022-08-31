Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: Court to hear actress' Poland travel plea for shoot

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case: The actress, who has been named as an accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has been asked to appear before Patiala House Court in connection with her plea seeking permission to travel abroad. The court will hear on Wednesday (August 31) the application of Jacqueline seeking permission to travel to Poland for the shooting of a film.

According to ANI, "Money Laundering Case of Rs 200 Cr against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar & others | All accused incl Sukesh Chandrashekhar appeared before Delhi's Patiala House Court via video conferencing. Court will hear arguments on the point of cognizance on charge sheet at 2 pm today.

The court will also hear today the application of actress Jacqueline Fernandez seeking permission from the court to go to Poland for the shooting of a film."

Latest Entertainment News