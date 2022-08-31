Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Jr NTR & other celebs extend warm wishes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN, AKSHAYKUMAR Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: B-town celebs pour wishes

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: The Hindu festival marks the birth of the Lord Ganesha. This year the festival falls on the 31st of August. It is the time for celebrations as the festivities have begun in full swing. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest celebrations in B-Town and stars celebrate the occasion with full grit and enthusiasm. Several celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Jr. NTR, and others, have taken to social media to wish their fans and followers on this auspicious day. Let's take a look at the wishes.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media and shared a post extending warm wishes for the festival. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to one and all! May Bappa bring you'll only good fortunes and prosperity! #GanapatiBappaMorya."

Akshay Kumar

The Raksha Bandhan actor took to his Twitter account and extended warm wishes to fans. His Tweet read, "Sending across my warm wishes to you and your family on Ganesh Chaturthi. May we all be showered with Ganpati Bappa’s blessings."

Kartik Aaryan

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor went to take blessings from the popular Laal Baug Cha Raja in Mumbai and shared glimpses from his visit. He also wished his fans and followers on the occasion. His caption read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya !!! Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja. Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year.Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe."

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal along with her wifey Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya visited a Ganpati pandal to seek blessings. Kunal shared the video on social media and wished fans on the occasion. His caption read. "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha bring happiness peace and light into all your lives

Ganpati Bappa Moriya. #happyganeshchaturthi."

Jr. Ntr.

The South superstar took to his Twitter account and extended wishes in both his native language and English on the occasion. His post read, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!".

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan also extended wishes to fans and followers. He shared a post and captioned it, "गणपति बप्पा मोरया (Ganpati Bappa Morya)"

Sonam Kapoor

It's a very special time for the new mom, Sonam Kapoor, as it's the first Ganesh Chaturthi of her little bundle of joy. The actress took to social media to extend warm wishes to fans.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMKAPOORSonam Kapoor's Instagram story

Manish Malhotra

The celebrity fashion designer also took to his social media and shared a picture of Ganpati. He captioned the post, "Jai Ganesha".

