67th Filmfare Awards complete winners' list: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon bag Best Actor; Shershaah is Best Film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SHAD20145 67th Filmfare Awards

67th Filmfare Awards: Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Male) award for his sports drama '83' while Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actress in a Lead Role (female) award for 'Mimi.' Ranveer shared the stage with his wife Deepika Padukone while accepting the "black lady" on Tuesday night.

Shershaah bags Best Film

'Shershaah' bagged yet another award at the 67th Filmfare Awards. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer was declared the best film, with Vishnuvardhan taking home the award for best director for the biographical war film based on Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territory from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999.

The film's music album has been awarded the 'Best Music album' award. Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, and Vikrant Montrose were awarded for their contribution to the film's music. The film's music album consists of some of the most popular Hindi songs of the year 2021 - 'Raataan Lambiyaan', 'Mann Bhareya', 'Ranjha', 'Kabhii Tumhhe', and 'JaiHind Ki Senaa'. Not just this, Asees Kaur received the Best Playback Singer - Female award for the song 'Raataan Lambiyan' at the 67th Filmfare awards.

B Praak also won the award in the 'Best Playback Singer - Male' category. ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s 'Shershaah' tops IIFA nominations, Ranveer Singh's '83' gets nine nods

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham wins big

Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Sardar Udham' took home many awards. In the critic’s category, Kaushal bagged the best actor award for his terrific performance in the film. Sardar Udham which is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, was also declared the best film in the critic’s category.

On the other hand, Mansi Mehta and Dmitrii Malich won the first award for the film in the 'Best Production Design' category. Next, Costume designer, Veera Kapur Ee was awarded for her work on the film's costumes in the 'Best Costume Designs' category. Avik Mukhopadhyay won the award for the film's cinematography in the 'Best Cinematography' category, followed by Shantanu Moitra who won the film an award in 'Best Background Score' category. Also, the best screenplay award went to Sardar Udham. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Kriti Sanon says she would look good with THIS actor. Another manifestation?

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai

Veteran Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 67th Filmfare awards. Subhash Ghai is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak' and many others.

The director was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema over the years. He is considered among one of the best directors of the Hindi cinema. The main X-factor of Subhash Ghai's films has been their music.

Apart from this, Vidya Balan was declared the best actress for Sherni while Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui won the best story award. Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar were announced as the best actors in the supporting role for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

Latest Bollywood News