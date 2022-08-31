Koffee With Karan: Kriti Sanon says she would look good with THIS actor. Another manifestation?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRITITRENDS Kriti Sanon

Koffee With Karan 7: Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are the next guests to feature on Karan Johar’s exclusive chat show. The duo made their debut in Bollywood together with the 2014 film, Heropanti. As Tiger and Kriti take the couch with Karan, there are several revelations, quirky comments and juicy gossip. Opening up who Kriti would 'look good' with, she answered Aditya Roy Kapur.

During a point in the episode, show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Responding to this, Kriti, said: "I don't canoodle in a corner, and you know that! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around."

Calling Aditya "a very nice guy", Kriti further mentioned: "I think we would look good together." ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Tiger Shroff envies Ranveer Singh for THIS, Kriti Sanon was rejected for SOTY

Kriti Sanon reveals being rejected for SOTY

There are several revelations on Koffee With Karan, including the fact that Kriti Sanon had auditioned for Student Of The Year.

Karan asked Kriti if she was rejected at auditions before Heropanti. To which, the actress revealed auditioning for Student Of The Year. With a bit of serious expression, Kriti said "You know my first audition was actually for the 'Student of the Year 1'" Karan replied with an 'oops'. For the unversed, Student of the Year marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon's Upcoming Projects

Kriti will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part One' alongside Tiger Shroff. The upcoming action thriller is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, she will be also seen in 'Shehzada' along with Kartik Aaryan, which is slated to release on February 10, 2022. Next, she also has a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Varun Dhawan, and 'Adipurush' with south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in her kitty.

