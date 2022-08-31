Liger box office collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer disappoints the audience

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @LENSMEDIATAMIL Liger box office collection Day 6

Liger box office collection Day 6: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer has crashed miserably at the ticket window. After a good start, the film is now turning out to be a huge disappointment. According to trade reports, Liger has turned out to be a bigger disaster than Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s film Acharya. The film witnessed a 70% downfall in its collection. The numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer have also dropped drastically in south Indian states.

Liger Box Office Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is performing below expectation. Released in theatres on August 25, the film had a disastrous first weekend. Liger has performed worse than Acharya. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Liger is a Bigger Disaster than #Acharya (32.5%) in terms of ROI for the Buyers. It is unlikely to recover even 30%. There isn’t a single Theatre where it managed to collect Rent on Monday. Business as good as closed."

According to Box Office India, "Liger (Hindi) crashed out on Monday as it collected in the 1.25-1.50 crore nett range which is 70% down from Monday. This takes the total collections of the film to 15 crore nett apprx and the week may go to 18 crore nett plus." ALSO READ: 67th Filmfare Awards complete winners' list: Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon bag Best Actor; Shershaah is Best Film

"The film had also crashed out in South over the weekend so the outcome is very bad down there and huge monetary losses. There is also total rejection in the Hindi circuits but the film held hardly held any value so its nothing like the disaster that it is in South. It actually may be that the film gets its best number in Hindi as the in Nizam / Andhra the collections were pretty much dead on Sunday."

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

