After Ram Charan, Allu Arjun craze hits Ganesh Chaturthi. See Pushpa Raj inspired Bappa idols

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across the country. Devotees have brought different types of idols of the elephant-headed God to their homes to celebrate the ten-day-long Ganesha Festival. Many devotees opted to celebrate the festival in the filmiest way. And there's no denying the fact that the craze of the South films and actors is not ending anytime soon. After Ram Charan, Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise' has inspired Lord Ganesha statues.

Several images and videos of a Ganpati idol went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film. The statue also performed Pushpa Raj's 'Mai jhukega nahi' signature hand gesture. "#GanpatiBappaMorya.Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is creating new heights of stardom for the actor as Lord Ganesha idols," a social media user commented.

However, there's a section of social media users who did not like the idol makers' creativity. "I think he is lord Ganesha,we are all treating like that only. But y fo people doing these type of things, don't u even know that he is a god... When u r the allu arjun sir fan please keep it over to u itself not doing these type of things... ," a netizen tweeted. "What's this nonsense ????? Wtf man !!! I can't believe this.I know u r fan of allu arjun but what is this man .U r mocking Lord Ganesha," another one wrote. ALSO READ: Ram Charan's RRR look inspired Bappa idols for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations excite fans

'Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.

Ram Charan's RRR look inspired Ganesha idols

Earlier, Ram Charan's RRR's look inspired Ganpati idols were seen on social media. Take a look

