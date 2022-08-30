Ram Charan's RRR look inspired Bappa idols for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations excite fans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PEPPER__SPRAY Ram Charan

RRR fever is not over yet. After google animation and restaurant, now we have Lord Ganesha's idol inspired by Ram Charan's look. Ever since its release, SS Rajamouli directorial successfully garnered a massive audience base, globally. The film which collected more than Rs 1200 crores at the box office became 2022's blockbuster. There's no denying the fact that the craze of the film is not ending anytime soon. Even 6 months after the film’s release, Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is dominating India's most important festivals in India, Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration will be starting from 31st August, 2022. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, it is a 10-day long festival. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with pomp and grandeur after two years of restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a long wait, people rushed to shops to purchase Lord Ganesha idols and statues, which have been designed in the style of Ram Charan’s look from RRR.

Take a look:

RRR's popularity on OTT

After it set box office records, RRR also created history on Netflix by becoming "the only non-English film ever to trend globally for 10 executive weeks on Netflix". It also became "the most popular film from India" on the streamer globally. ALSO READ: British director Edgar Wright praises Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer 'RRR', calls it 'an absolute blast'

About RRR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is a pan-India film, which chronicles a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by N T Rama Rao Jr. ALSO READ: Sisters pull off 'Naatu Naatu' challenge from Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR with utmost swag | Viral video

RRR is one of the most successful Indian films of 2022. It has minted over Rs 1,200 crore at the box office worldwide. Rajamouli's execution of his grand vision, gravity-defying action stunts, performances by the leading men, and the song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu in Telugu) were praised by the watchers. It also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

