Radhika Merchant’s Bharatanatyam dance reminds netizens of Nita Ambani's performance at Akash's wedding; WATCH

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant grabbed headlines after the Ambani's hosted a lavish Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on June 5. Radhika is the fiance of Mukesh and Nita's younger son Anant Ambani. Radhika is a trained classical dancer and for those who do not know the Arangetram ceremony is held when a classical dancer showcases their performance in front of a public audience for the first time. Several pictures and videos from Radhika's bharatnatyam dance performance surfaced on the internet. Ever since the pictures went viral on social media, netizens were hit by a strong nostalgia as they remembered the graceful dance by Nita Ambani during the royal wedding of her elder son Akash Ambani in March 2019 with Shloka Mehta.

Nita Ambani who is also a trained classical dancer gave a mesmerizing performance to Krishna Bhajan Achyutam Keshavam at the wedding celebrations. She also danced to the tunes of Mahi Ve with her sons.

Take a look:

Nita Ambani has stunned the netizens with her beautiful dance performances on several occasions. She had also performed on a Bollywood song at her daughter Isha Ambani's wedding too.

More about Radhika's Arangetram ceremony

The ceremony was attended by the who's who of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh among others. Check out some more pictures and videos from the event below:

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She has a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani.

