Who is Radhika Merchant? All you need to know about Mukesh-Nita Ambani’s future daughter-in-law

Ambani family hosted the first on-stage dance performance or arangetram of Indian classical dancer Radhika Merchant, who happens to be the fiance of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani. For the unversed, the Tamil word Arangetram is a dancer’s debut on-stage performance after completion of their formal training in classical dance. The arangetram was hosted at the Grand Theatre in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre on June 5. Radhika Merchant, who is a regular attendee at Ambani’s family occasions, came into the limelight at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

She is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. She is rumoured to be secretly engaged to Anant Ambani. However, there is no official confirmation about this yet. The 24-year-old has been training in the classical dance Bharatnatyam from Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.

Radhika Merchant was born on December 18, 1994, and hails from Gujarat. She has done her schooling from The Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and École Mondiale World School before completing her IB Diploma from BD Somani International School. After her graduation, she returned to India and started working as a sales professional in a real estate firm.

Merchant got a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University. She is said to have a strong relationship with Nita Ambani and her daughter Isha.

Merchant also performed with Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta at Isha’s sangeet ceremony.

