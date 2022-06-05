Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTA/ISHAAMBANIPIRAMAL Ambanis organise Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center, Bollywood celebs attend | PICS

Highlights Radhika Merchant's Arangetram of Bharatanatyam was organized by the Ambani family on Sunday

The event took place at the Jio World Center in Mumbai

It saw the presence of not just political personalities but several Bollywood celebrities

Ambani family on Sunday ie June 5 organized the Arangetram of Bharatanatyam at the Jio World Center in Mumbai. It was organized for none other than Radhika Merchant who happens to be the fiance of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani. Radhika is a famous Bharatnatyam dancer who came into the limelight at the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. The lavish event of Arangetram was organized in Mumbai and also saw the attendance of Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. For those unversed about 'Arangetram,' it is the final degree which is achieved in Bharatanatyam dance education. In simple language, it means mastering Bharatanatyam dance.

The event saw the participation of big personalities related to industry and politics. Joint Commissioner Vishwas Nagre Patil also came along with his stock of the security. Not just political personalities but several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Javed Jaffrey's son Meezaan Jaffrey, Rajkumar Hirani, Praful Patel, Salman Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and her cricketer husband Zaheer Khan also marked their presence.

Have a look at the photos from the event here:

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranveer Singh at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Rajkummar Hirani at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ambanis at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Salman Khan at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Aamir Khan at Radhika Merchant's Arangetram at Jio World Center

Radhika Merchant is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. Meanwhile, have a look at some inside videos of Radhika's performance:

A few days back, an invitation card of the Arangetram ceremony went viral on the internet. It was beautiful floral pink in colour and informed that the event will be followed by dinner at The Lotus Ballroom.

It is being said that Radhika and Anant have got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019 but the news has not been confirmed by both the Ambanis and Merchants yet.