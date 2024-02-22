VIDEO: Man throws cash from luxury car window, Noida Police makes him pay fine of Rs 21,000

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB VIDEO: Man throws cash from luxury car window, Noida Police makes him pay fine.

Noida viral news: A video of a group of men from Noida cruising in a luxury Range Rover car has gone viral for all the wrong reasons on several social media platforms. Recorded in Sector 20, the clip shows the group of men engaging in a reckless display of wealth by throwing cash out of the windows of a speeding Range Rover at night. Accompanying them, individuals in a Scorpio were seen recording this act.

Noida Traffic Police has issued a fine regarding the matter.

Video went viral

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from people who condemned the dangerous behaviour. Concerns were raised not only about the violation of traffic norms but also about the potential risk posed to the safety of other citizens on the road.

Noida Traffic Police took swift action responding to the situation depicted in the video. The authorities imposed a substantial fine on the individuals involved. Through a post, the department announced that an e-challan amounting to Rs 21,000 had been issued against the concerned vehicle for its violation of traffic rules.

In December 2023, a similar video went viral on social media platforms from Noida where people showered cash from the roofs of speeding SUVs in the Sector 37 area.

