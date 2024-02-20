Farmers' protest: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for commuters | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers during their Delhi Chalo protest march

Farmers' protest: In view of a protest march called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union Tikait faction on Wednesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters.

According to the reports, farmers have planned to converge at the Knowledge Park metro station on tractors and private vehicles. Thereafter, they will take out a march that will pass the India Expo Mart, Sharda University, LG roundabout and Moser Bear roundabout to culminate at the Collectorate in Surajpur, according to police.

To facilitate smooth traffic movement and address the current situation, diversions may be implemented as needed from Galgotia Cut, Pari Chowk, LG Roundabout, Moser Bear Roundabout, Durga Talkies Roundabout, and Surajpur Chowk.

"Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass safely during traffic diversions. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience and in case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001," police said in the advisory.

Alternative routes:

Traffic from Galgotia Cut to Expo Mart Roundabout and then towards LG will be able to go from Galgotia Cut to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from IFS Villa Roundabout to Expo Mart Roundabout and then towards LG will be able to go from P-03 Roundabout to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from LG Roundabout to Knowledge Park and then towards Export Roundabout will be able to go from LG Roundabout to Parichowk and then to the destination.

Traffic from Surajpur to Parichowk will be able to go from Surajpur to Tilpata Roundabout and then to the destination via a 130-meter road.

Traffic from Parichowk to Surajpur will be able to go from Alpha Commercial Roundabout and then to the destination via a 130-meter road.

'Farmers' will stage protests outside collectorate offices'

Earlier in the day, BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait declared that farmers would stage protests outside collectorate offices in every district of the state. Tikait made this announcement during a farmers' congregation in Sisauli, Muzaffarnagar.

"After February 21's march, we have programmes on February 26 and 27 in support of the issues raised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). Our tractors would move towards Delhi from all directions till the Ghazipur border," he said.

"We will not go into Delhi but park our tractors on the highways at the border. The government has time and it should negotiate with the farmers' committee (the SKM (Non-Political) team interacting with the Union Ministers)," he said.

Tikait also called upon the farming community to prepare for an "aandolan" if they have to save their lands.

Protesting farmers reject govt's proposal

Meanwhile, the farmers on Monday rejected the government's proposal to purchase five crops at minimum support price (MSP) over the period of the next five years and said that "it is not in favour of farmers".

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, " After the discussion of both forums, it has been decided that if you analyse, there is nothing in the government's proposal. This is not in the favour of farmers. We reject it."

Tuesday's hearing came a day after the farmer leaders rejected the Centre proposal and said that they would resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Wednesday.

Protesting farmers have been staying put at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces which led to clashes last week.

What was govt's proposal?

Centre proposed to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at minimum support prices for five years after an agreement with farmers at the fourth round of talks. Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai held the talks with farmer leaders at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh.

