Cobra, krait venom found in samples from Elvish Yadav's Noida rave party | Deets inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons. The popular YouTuber landed in trouble after he was named in a case related to the supply and use of snake venom at a rave party in Noida. In a fresh breakthrough, police on Friday said that a forensic investigation has revealed the use of cobra and krait venom in the samples, which were collected by them.

Six people including Elvish were booked by the police under Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly providing snake venom at a party in Noida. Five among these six accused were arrested by police and Elvish was questioned in the matter.

More deets about the rave party in Noida

Nine snakes were also rescued from the possession of the arrestees, who had landed at a banquet hall in Sector 51 for the party, which was a trap laid by an animal rights group — People for Animals (PFA).

The FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and for criminal conspiracy following a complaint by PFA against six people, including Yadav, for partying at a banquet hall in Sector 51 where snake venom was made available, police said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul (32), Teetunath (45), Jaikaran (50), Narayan (50) and Ravinath (45), all residents of Moharband village in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur, police said.

For the unversed, Elvish was again in the news for slapping a man at a Jaipur restaurant. A video of the incident also went viral on social media, following which Elvish's clarification audio also circulated online.

