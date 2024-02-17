Raveena Tandon UNVEILS chowk in Juhu named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Raveena was last seen in Karmma Calling

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon on February 16 unveiled an intersection in Juhu area in Mumbai, named after her late father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon. At the ceremony, Raveena was present along with her daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon.

At the ceremony, Raveena also remembered her father and said, ''Today, we celebrate not just my dad's birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It's a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honored his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come,'' news agency ANI reported quoting the actress.

The actress also shared several pictures and videos from the ceremony.

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon passed away on February 11, 2022. He was known for directing several popular flicks including Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Anhonee, Khuddar and Zindagi, among others.

Last year, on her father's birthday she shared a video featuring several pictures of herself with her dad.

After Ravi Tandon's death in 2022, Raveena penned an emotional note on Instagram and wrote, ''You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena was last seen in Karmma Calling, which is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

She will next feature in Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle. The multi-starrer action adventure comedy flick will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani in key roles. It is slated to hit the big screens in December this year.

