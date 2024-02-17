Maamla Legal Hai trailer: Ravi Kishan brings 'chaotic world' of courtroom drama with humourous twists

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TRAILER Maamla Legal hai will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

The trailer of the Ravi Kishan-starrer web series titled Maamla Legal Hai was unveiled on Friday.

The courtroom comedy web show also stars Naila Grrewal, Anant V Joshi and Nidhi Bisht in key roles.

The trailer of the upcoming series gives a peek into the chaotic world of the fictional Patparganj District Court where a team of lawyers handles some bizarre cases with a humourous twist to the narrative.

It also shows lawyers presenting weird arguments like “five people, together, cannot loot someone because it’s a case of dacoity and not loot”.

Then there’s a parrot who has been put on trial due to his foul language. The lawyers also throw some unexpected courtroom punchlines with their quick wit and unconventional tactics.

Watch the trailer:

Talking about the show, Ravi Kishan said, “This is my first time I'm playing a lawyer and I can't tell you how much fun it was. Working with Sameer, Rahul and Saurabh was a delight, their vision truly inspired me. When they first narrated the show to me, I couldn't say no, simply because I could visualise these characters and their shenanigans."

He added, “After ‘Khakee’, this is my second project with Netflix, and I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ as much as we enjoyed making it."

Earlier, the makers of the eight-episode series released its first poster on social media featuring the ensemble star cast.

Ravi Kishan too shared the poster of the upcoming series and wrote, ''Miliye District Court Patparganj ke Jugaadu Lawyer VD Tyagi se, jinke haath kaanoon se bhi lambe hai! Adv VD Tyagi, coming to win our hearts and the cases on 1 March, Only on @netflix_in''

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures with showrunner Sameer Saxena at the helm, the show is directed by Rahul Pandey. It will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

