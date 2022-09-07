Miracle! Man survives being crushed under train at railway junction, watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWIITER//@MANOJYASP Man miraculously survives as trains runs over him

A man recently survived being crushed to death after he fell on the tracks while walking on the platform. Reportedly, the incident happened on Tuesday at Etawah Junction's platform No 2. The man reportedly tried to board the moving train and in the process, fell onto the tracks. Being lean in the frame, the person managed to squeeze between the train and the platform wall, letting the train pass over him. The crowd gathered at the platform, and someone made a video of the incident and shared it online.

After the train passed over him, the person got up, collected his assets from the tracks, and gestured to the crowd with folded hands. The video of the incident has gone viral and netizens are calling the man's survival a miracle.

Many such incidents related to railways keep happening in India. An incident of a man crossing a railway track along with his bike had also gone viral earlier. The man was saved from hitting the train by the police officers, as he overlooked the red stopping signal at the railway crossing.

Read: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train, Swati Maliwal & netizens salute her spirit

Another incident happened in Mumbai in which men got stuck between the platform and the train. The man was saved by the local police officers that were present at that time at the platform.

The worst train incident that happened in 2021-22 was reported under the northeast frontier railway. At least 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati express train derailed in West Bengal on January 23, 2022. Nine people were killed during the incident and 36 were severely injured.

Read: After Kacha Badam, this Bhopal vendor's quirky viral song to sell salty mixtures impresses netizens

Read More Trending News