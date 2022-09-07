After Kacha Badam, this Bhopal vendor's quirky viral song to sell salty mixtures impresses netizens

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bhopal vendor sings to sell his products

After Kacha Badam, a vendor from Bhopal opted for another unique song to sell his products. Previously, an almond seller's video went viral on social media from West Bengal and now a salty mixture seller's video is being circulated on social media in which he could be seen singing his song 'Ti Ti Ti Tees ka Namkin' to attract customers. The viral video is from Bhopal and the name of the vendor is Naseem Ahmed who came up with this unusual song to sell salty mixtures.

Talking about his song, Naseem Ahmed told ANI, "I have been working as a seller of snacks for 6 years, before that I used to work as a mechanic. 35 years I did the work of repairing a two-wheeler, I had a problem with my back, so I started this work. Yes, I think my style is different, this is my most different way, this idea came to me in such a way that I sell mixtures in a lot of fun way, seeing the children and having fun makes me children happy."

"People tell me that these days you have become very famous, I got a call from Delhi in the morning from a TV channel, newspaper, I got a call from Mumbai a while back, yes I do feel happy because of this," he added. ALSO READ: Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train, Swati Maliwal & netizens salute her spirit | Viral Video

The video of the mixture seller is currently getting viral on social media and people are loving the song 'Ti Ti Ti Tees Ka Namkeen'. Ahmed said, "I love to do my job in this way and even people enjoy my song, and I enjoy selling snacks like this too."

Netizens were impressed by this man and showered praises on him. A user wrote, "Better than Tony kakkar." Another said, "Haha.. good one."

